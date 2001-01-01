Tags help you search activity, compare stats, and more. They are generated one of two ways in Mailchimp Transactional: by the user, or by the system. Most user-generated tags are created through API calls or custom SMTP headers, though you can also manually manage your tags directly in the app.

When you send an email, you can add tags to your API call . For example, to add order-confirmation and order-shipped to your list of tags, add the array:

Tags array JSON "tags": [ "order-confirmation", "order-shipped" ]

With SMTP, you can add tags to your emails with the X-MC-Tags header.

Once you’ve created them, these tags will show up in the Tags section of the app.

Note: Stats are accumulated using tags, but Mailchimp Transactional stores 1,000 user-generated tags per account, so tags should not be unique for every message or change often. Tags should be 50 characters or less. Any tags starting with an underscore are reserved for internal use.

You can delete a tag manually in the Tags section of the app; alternatively, you can use the tags/delete endpoint in the Transactional API.

Deleting a tag cannot be undone, and doing so will also delete all aggregate stats collected for the tag. If new emails are sent with a deleted tag, that tag will be recreated—you’ll need to make sure you’ve stopped sending with the tag before deleting it.

Mailchimp Transactional also labels emails with system-generated tags: sender, any template used, and API key. You can filter your Outbound Activity by these system-generated tags using the Tagged drop-down menu for template and API key, and the From drop-down menu for sender. These system-generated tags cannot be searched in Outbound Activity queries.