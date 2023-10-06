SMTP Integration
The basics
Mailchimp Transactional allows you to send email via SMTP, which means you can easily integrate it into an existing SMTP library or framework. If you’re already sending transactional emails for your website through SMTP, you can typically change your SMTP configuration to use your Mailchimp Transactional credentials and begin sending immediately.
Note: While SMTP offers the same sending capabilities as the Transactional API, the latter also lets you view or parse reporting data in your own app or system. If you’re trying to decide between sending with SMTP or with the API, you can read more about the two routes in Fundamentals.
Credentials and configuration
After you’ve created a Mailchimp Transactional account, you can find your SMTP credentials on the SMTP & API Info page.
The host for all accounts is
smtp.mandrillapp.com.
You can use any active API key for your account as your SMTP password. Since the API key is sufficient for authentication, Mailchimp doesn’t use the SMTP username to authenticate your request, but we recommend using your Mailchimp account’s primary contact email as the username.
Use ports 25, 587, or 2525 for non-encrypted communication between your system and Mailchimp Transactional. You can also use the STARTTLS extension (also known as TLS encryption) on these ports. For secure SSL connections, use port 465.
There is no configuration change needed within Mailchimp Transactional to activate one of the alternate ports. ISPs may redirect traffic on certain ports, which might determine which port you need to use.
Character encoding
Generally, SMTP is a 7-bit-only protocol, which means any non-ASCII characters need to be escaped for safe transport. Typically your SMTP library or application will handle this kind of encoding automatically, and you should not need to do anything.
For example, to send the subject
Mailchimp likes ASCII, but ❤ Unicode. over SMTP, your sending tools should encode the header according to RFC 2047 like this:
Subject: =?UTF-8?B?TWFuZHJpbGwgbGlrZXMgQVNDSUksIGJ1dCDinaQgVW5pY29kZS4=?=
Or like this:
Subject: Mailchimp likes ASCII, but =?UTF-8?Q?=E2=9D=A4?= Unicode.
For any non-ASCII characters in the body of your message (in either the text or HTML parts), escape those as well, using a
Content-Transfer-Encoding like
base64 or
quoted-printable according to RFC 2045.
Third-party plugins
There are a number of third-party plugins and modules that allow you to route your site’s mail through Mailchimp Transactional; check with your CMS provider to see what they support.
Some things to note when working with third-party products:
Mailchimp Transactional was formerly known as Mandrill and may still be referred to as such by third-party plug-ins or apps.
Mailchimp Transactional does not create or maintain third-party plugins, and we can’t guarantee these services or products.
Before you send email through your account, you must add SPF and DKIM records and verify ownership of your sending domains.
Troubleshooting
If you’re having trouble sending with SMTP, you can investigate your sends in the API logs.
If you’re just getting started, you might see “Relay Access Denied” or “Unable to Connect to Host” errors. A few things you can check:
Make sure your hosting provider or ISP allows outbound SMTP connections. Some shared hosting providers only allow outbound SMTP connections on dedicated servers, while others block them completely. In some cases, hosting providers might redirect the connection, so instead of connecting to
smtp.mandrillapp.com, you connect to their local server instead.
Make sure the port you’ve selected is one that your hosting provider or ISP has available for outbound SMTP connections. Some hosts block all connections on port 25, for example, so you can try using a different supported port.
Double check that you’re using a valid API key to connect via SMTP, not your password for the Mailchimp Transactional web app.
If you’re using Postfix, make sure that you have an SASL library (like libsasl2 or cyrus) installed and up to date. Otherwise, you may be connecting but not passing authentication credentials.
For other SMTP libraries, make sure you’re using
loginor
plainauthentication methods.
Once you’ve confirmed all of the above, if you’re still seeing issues, enable additional logging in your SMTP program or library. If you’re using an integration, contact the integration developer for information on configuring logging of the SMTP conversation.
If you suspect you’re unable to connect to Mailchimp’s SMTP servers, you can try connecting manually using telnet on your server. For example, you can open a new connection to smtp.mandrillapp.com on any one of our supported ports (25, 587, 2525, or 465):
telnet smtp.mandrillapp.com 2525
If the connection is successful, you’ll see a response like this one:
Trying 54.204.208.115...
Connected to smtp.us-east-1.mandrillapp.com.
Escape character is '^]'.
220 smtp.mandrillapp.com ESMTP
You can also try pinging Mailchimp’s SMTP servers to test your connection status:
ping smtp.mandrillapp.com
Send via SMTP with your programming language of choice
Most likely, you’re developing your application using a framework or a set of third-party dependencies, and how you send via SMTP in your language of choice will vary depending on what your language or framework supports.
Rather than document other languages and third-party tools, we recommend that you look at the documentation for your tools to find the best way to send email via SMTP in that ecosystem.
In general, however, to send via SMTP, you’ll need the following information, regardless of how your tools of choice are configured:
Address:
smtp.mandrillapp.com
Port: 25, 587, 2525, or 465 (SSL)
Username: Any string (we recommend using the primary contact email on your Mailchimp account)
Password: Any valid Mailchimp Transactional API key
Your tools may also require the following information:
Authentication type:
loginor
plain
Domain: Your sending domain, e.g.,
mail.example.com
Customize messages with SMTP headers
You can use SMTP headers to customize your messages, add tracking, or specify options for Mailchimp Transactional to apply to your emails. How you set the headers is dependent upon your environment; read the documentation for your tools for more information on how to set SMTP headers.
X-MC-TrackEnable open and click tracking
Purpose
Manage open and click tracking settings on a per-message basis.
Format
Comma-separated list of strings, maximum of two strings (one for opens, one for clicks)
opens: enables open tracking
clicks_all: enables click tracking on all emails
clicks: same as
clicks_all
clicks_htmlonly: enables click tracking only on HTML emails
clicks_textonly: enables click tracking only on text emails
If you provide any other values, open and click tracking will be disabled.
Example
X-MC-Track: opens, clicks_htmlonly
X-MC-GoogleAnalyticsAdd Google Analytics tracking
Purpose
Add Google Analytics tracking to links in your email for the specified domains. You can also add an optional value—
X-MC-GoogleAnalyticsCampaign—to be used for the
utm_campaign parameter in Google Analytics–tracked links.
Format
X-MC-GoogleAnalytics: a comma-separated list of domains that tracking will be added to
X-MC-GoogleAnalyticsCampaign: the value Mailchimp Transactional will set for the
utm_campaignvariable
Example
Be sure to include any subdomains used in your URLs. If your message contains links to both http://www.example.com and http://example.com, your header should look like:
X-MC-GoogleAnalytics: www.example.com, example.com
X-MC-TrackingDomainCustomize a tracking domain
Purpose
Set a custom tracking domain—rather than the default of mandrillapp.com—on a per-message basis.
Format
The domain name
Example
X-MC-TrackingDomain: example.com
X-MC-AutoTextGenerate plain text from HTML
Purpose
Automatically generate a plain-text version of HTML emails.
Format
turn on:
true,
on,
yes, or
y
turn off:
false,
off,
no, or
n
Example
X-MC-AutoText: true
X-MC-AutoHtmlGenerate HTML from plain text
Purpose
Automatically generate an HTML version of plain-text emails.
Format
turn on:
true,
on,
yes, or
y
turn off:
false,
off,
no, or
n
Example
X-MC-AutoHtml: false
X-MC-TemplateUse stored templates
Purpose
Use an HTML template stored in your Mailchimp Transactional account.
Format
template_name|block_name
template_name: must match the Template Slug on your Templates page
block_name: specify which
mc:editcontent block of the template you wish to fill with this email’s body content. This is optional and defaults to
main.
Example
X-MC-Template: my_template
X-MC-MergeLanguageSet the merge language
Purpose
Sets the merge language for injecting dynamic content into your templates.
Format
mailchimp or
handlebars
Example
X-MC-MergeLanguage: mailchimp
X-MC-MergeVarsUse merge tags for dynamic content
Purpose
Add dynamic per-recipient data to replace the merge tags that appear in your message content.
Things to keep in mind:
If you only have one recipient, use the same format as the global values in the first example below. You don’t need to specify the recipient address since there’s only one.
Use a separate header for each recipient of an email being transmitted via SMTP. SMTP headers have a maximum length of 1,000 characters, so if the header content for the global values or for an individual recipient exceeds 1,000 characters, it can be broken into two (or more) headers. Just be sure to specify the recipient email address for every header for that recipient.
SMTP headers may contain only ASCII characters, so if you have non-ASCII characters like accents, they'll need to be escaped. Typically, you'll want to use a JSON library that automatically escapes any non-ASCII characters.
Format
A JSON-formatted object with name–value pairs for each merge tag
You can add more than one instance of this header
Recipient-specific values: Add the
_rcptname with the recipient email address as the value, followed by other variable names and their values for that recipient.
Example
To assign a global value for
var1 (the merge tag
*|VAR1|*), Mailchimp expects to receive:
X-MC-MergeVars: {"var1": "global value 1"}
To set a recipient-specific value, use the name
_rcpt with the recipient’s email address as the value, along with the merge tag name–value pairs, like this:
X-MC-MergeVars: {"_rcpt": "emailaddress@example.com", "fname": "John", "lname": "Smith"}
X-MC-MetadataUse custom metadata
Purpose
Information about any custom fields or data you want to append to the message.
Format
Up to 200 bytes of JSON-encoded data as an object
Set of name–value pairs as the value
Nested object structures aren’t supported, so the object should be flat
Once the 200-byte limit is reached, no further metadata will be included. Since this is structured data, there’s no way for us to anticipate where to truncate which value.
Example
X-MC-Metadata: { "user_id": "45829", "location_id": "111" }
To include per-recipient metadata, include a
_rcpt key in the JSON object to indicate which recipient the metadata should apply to:
X-MC-Metadata: { "group_id": "users_active" }
X-MC-Metadata: { "_rcpt": "foo@example.com", "user_id": "123" }
X-MC-Metadata: { "_rcpt": "bar@example.com", "user_id": "456" }
X-MC-TagsTag your messages
Purpose
Use tags to classify certain types or groups of emails you send.
Format
Comma-separated list of strings: each string is a tag to apply to the message
No more than 50 characters per tag and 1,000 tags per account
Tags starting with an underscore are reserved for internal use and will cause errors
Example
X-MC-Tags: password_reset,user_initiated
X-MC-PreserveRecipientsPreserve recipient headers
Purpose
If you send to more than one recipient at a time and want all recipients to see each other’s information, set this option to
true. If it’s set to
false, Mailchimp will rewrite the
To and
Cc headers to only show information about an individual recipient.
Format
true or
false
Example
X-MC-PreserveRecipients: true
X-MC-InlineCSSAutomatically inline CSS
Purpose
Manage inlining CSS for the HTML version of an email.
Format
true or
false
Example
X-MC-InlineCSS: true
X-MC-SubaccountSet a subaccount
Purpose
Select a subaccount for sending mail.
Format
The unique ID of the subaccount for the message
The subaccount must exist—otherwise, the mail will be accepted by the SMTP server but ultimately fail to send.
Example
X-MC-Subaccount: my_subaccount
X-MC-ViewContentLinkView Content link
Purpose
Disable the default View Content link for sensitive emails. This won’t disable Mailchimp’s own internal logging or analysis of the message, just the visibility from within your account.
Format
true or
false
Example
X-MC-ViewContentLink: true
X-MC-BccAddressSend copies of messages to a BCCed address
Purpose
An optional address that will receive an exact copy of the message, including all tracking data.
Format
Can include a single email address only
The address won’t show up in Outbound Activity and won’t be tracked individually
Mimics the BCC recipient from the account’s Sending Defaults
Example
X-MC-BccAddress: foo@example.com
X-MC-ImportantPrioritize sending for a message
Purpose
Flag important messages to give them priority over other messages you’re currently sending.
Format
true or
false (defaults to
false)
Example
X-MC-Important: true
X-MC-SendAtSchedule a message
Purpose
Schedule messages to be sent at a future date and time, up to one year from the date of scheduling.
Format
UTC timestamp written as YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss
Example
X-MC-SendAt: 2023-10-06 23:59:59
X-MC-IPPoolChoose a dedicated IP pool
Purpose
Set a dedicated IP pool on a per-message basis.
Format
The name of the dedicated IP pool that should be used to send the message.
If you do not have any dedicated IPs, this parameter has no effect.
If you specify a pool that doesn’t exist, your default pool will be used instead.
Example
X-MC-IPPool: my_pool
X-MC-ReturnPathDomainSet a custom return path domain
Purpose
Customize the return-path domain to point to your own domain—rather than the default mandrillapp.com—on a per-message basis. The domain must be configured in your account already.
Format
The domain to use for the return path.
Example
X-MC-ReturnPathDomain: return-path.example.com