The Rejection Denylist is the list of email addresses that Mailchimp Transactional will exclude from your sends. An address is added to the list when one of the following events occurs:

A message sent to the address bounces The recipient registers a spam complaint on one of your emails The recipient unsubscribes from one of your emails You manually add the address to the list

While an email address is active on the Rejection Denylist, emails to the address will be given a state of rejected and Mailchimp Transactional won’t try to deliver them. This helps prevent sending emails to an email address that is no longer valid or having temporary issues, or to a recipient who doesn’t wish to receive emails from you.

Accounts aren’t charged for rejected emails, and rejections do not affect your account reputation: only the first bounce, spam complaint, or unsubscribe is used to calculate reputation.

The length of a rejection depends on the type: soft bounces expire after 24 hours, hard bounces after seven days, unsubscribes and spam complaints after a year, and addresses manually added to the Rejection Denylist never expire. After a rejection expires, if an email is sent to the address, Mailchimp Transactional will attempt to deliver the message—but subsequent bounces, spam complaints, or unsubscribes will result in the address being added to the rejection list for a longer period of time.

Note: A reject with the reason unsigned means that the message was sent from a domain that hasn’t been fully configured for Mailchimp Transactional. For information about domain configuration and verification, see Authentication and Delivery .

Spam complaints, bounces, and unsubscribes will automatically put recipients on the Rejection Denylist, but like a global suppression list, you can also add addresses manually. Custom rejections never expire, and adding or removing a custom rejection won’t affect your account’s reputation.

To add an address, navigate to the Rejection Denylist in your Mailchimp Transactional account and click the Add to Denylist button.

To add a single email address, select Manually Add Addresses; to add multiple addresses, select Import Addresses From File and upload a plain text file with one email address per line. You can also add a reason for the rejection in the field under the Note heading.

If you need to add the emails to a subaccount's Rejection Denylist, choose the subaccount ID from the Add To This Subaccount’s Denylist drop-down menu.

You can also add email addresses to the Rejection Denylist via the Transactional API .

Note: You cannot add an entire domain to the Rejection Blacklist, but you can use rules to automatically reject emails sent to a certain domain.

Mistakes happen, and recipients can erroneously register a spam complaint or unsubscribe, landing them on the Rejection Denylist. If a recipient’s address doesn’t belong there, you can manually remove them from the Rejection Denylist for a small reputation hit. Be sure to only remove a single address at a time, rather than bulk removal.

To remove an address, navigate to the Rejection Denylist, search for the email address you’d like to remove, and click the remove link. You can also use the rejects/delete endpoint in the Transactional API.

To prevent an email address from being added to the Rejection Denylist after a bounce occurs, you can add it to the Rejection Allowlist . This is helpful if you’re troubleshooting delivery to an internal address that’s experiencing issues accepting mail, and you want to make sure that future messages are attempted even if a previous message bounced.

While an address is on the Rejection Allowlist, bounces, unsubscribes, and spam complaints will still be tracked and factored into your account's reputation, but the address won't be added to the Rejection Denylist. Mailchimp Transactional will continue to deliver messages to the address as long as it’s on the Rejection Allowlist.

Note: If you add an email to the Rejection Allowlist that is currently on the Rejection Denylist, the denylist entry will be removed automatically.

Email addresses can be added to or removed from the Rejection Allowlist directly in Mailchimp Transactional or via the Transactional API. In the app, navigate to Rejection Allowlist and click Add Allowlist Entry. With the Transactional API, use the allowlists/add endpoint.

You can export both the Rejection Denylist and Allowlist from an account (or subaccount) directly in Mailchimp Transactional or via the Transactional API.

To export the Rejection Denylist, navigate to the Rejection Denylist page and click on Export Full Denylist, or use the exports/rejects endpoint. To export the Rejection Allowlist, navigate to the Rejection Allowlist page and click on Export Allowlist, or use the exports/allowlist endpoint.

With either list, your export will be queued, and an email will be sent to the contact email address for the account when the export is ready for download. You can also view it on the Exports page. Export download links expire after seven days, though the export will appear in the list for an additional seven days for record-keeping purposes.