Authentication is a way to prove an email isn’t forged. Mailchimp Transactional automatically authenticates all emails sent through our servers, but by adding DNS records to your domain, we’re able to send on your behalf and digitally “sign” your emails.

Many ISPs use authentication to track sending reputation, and since authentication is handled by your domain, you maintain some control over the emails that affect deliverability for that domain. A positive reputation builds trust and improves deliverability, reducing the chance that your emails are caught by spam filters and improving how quickly the receiving servers will accept mail from your domain.

You’ll need to add SPF and DKIM records and verify ownership of your sending domains before you can send email through your account. Mailchimp Transactional will not send any email from unverified domains or domains without valid SPF and DKIM records.

A message that is rejected as unsigned indicates that the sending domain hasn't been properly set up, and that your account is unable to authenticate and send email from that domain. Verifying a domain prevents other Mailchimp Transactional users from sending from your domain unless they also complete the verification process.

In this section, we’ll walk through the steps required to set up and authenticate your sending domain with Mailchimp Transactional.

To get started with authentication, you’ll need to add the domain that you want to send messages from.

In the app:

Navigate to Settings and choose Domains Type a new domain in the domain input and click Add

You can also add a sender domain via the Transactional API .

Once you’ve added your sending domain, you’ll need to create DNS records that enable DKIM and SPF email authentication for that domain.

To add the SPF and DKIM records for your sending domains, you'll need to add TXT records through your hosting provider, domain registrar, or DNS provider. We recommend referring to your provider’s documentation or support for specific information on adding TXT records.

Next to your domain, click View DKIM settings. A modal will appear with instructions for setting up DKIM on your DNS provider. Add a new TXT record with the name mandrill._domainkey.example.com (replace example.com with the domain you’re setting up).

The value for the record should be one of the options listed below—some DNS providers escape semicolons for you, while others require you to do it when setting up the record.

With semicolons escaped:

v=DKIM1\; k=rsa\; p=MIGfMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBAQUAA4GNADCBiQKBgQCrLHiExVd55zd/IQ/J/mRwSRMAocV/hMB3jXwaHH36d9NaVynQFYV8NaWi69c1veUtRzGt7yAioXqLj7Z4TeEUoOLgrKsn8YnckGs9i3B3tVFB+Ch/4mPhXWiNfNdynHWBcPcbJ8kjEQ2U8y78dHZj1YeRXXVvWob2OaKynO8/lQIDAQAB\;

With semicolons unescaped:

v=DKIM1; k=rsa; p=MIGfMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBAQUAA4GNADCBiQKBgQCrLHiExVd55zd/IQ/J/mRwSRMAocV/hMB3jXwaHH36d9NaVynQFYV8NaWi69c1veUtRzGt7yAioXqLj7Z4TeEUoOLgrKsn8YnckGs9i3B3tVFB+Ch/4mPhXWiNfNdynHWBcPcbJ8kjEQ2U8y78dHZj1YeRXXVvWob2OaKynO8/lQIDAQAB;

To enable SPF, add another TXT record, this time for the bare domain you added as your sending domain. Click View SPF settings; the modal will again prompt you to create a new TXT record with a domain name and value.

If you’re only sending mail for that domain through Mailchimp Transactional, the value should be, at minimum:

v=spf1 include:spf.mandrillapp.com ?all

If you already have a TXT record with SPF information, you’ll need to add Mailchimp Transactional’s servers to that record by adding include:spf.mandrillapp.com in the record (before the last operator, which is usually ?all , ~all , or -all ).

Once you’ve set up the TXT records for both DKIM and SPF, you can verify that you configured everything correctly by clicking the Test DNS Settings button. Both your DKIM and SPF settings should now indicate that they’re valid; for more detailed information about your current settings, click View DKIM Settings or View SPF Settings.

Each DNS provider may handle adding or editing records differently, so your host’s technical support or documentation is the best resource for any limitations or specific formatting. Some DNS providers take longer than others to publish and push a record. If you are adding a new record, those often validate in several minutes. Changing records can take longer, but can vary based on your DNS provider and TTL for the record.

If there's an error validating your records, you can view the error details in Mailchimp Transactional by visiting the Sending Domains page. For additional information, there are also a few third-party resources you can use to help troubleshoot:

DKIMCore validator : Enter mandrill as the selector and your domain name.

SPF validator : Enter your domain name in the first text box and click Get SPF Record for a diagnostic of your SPF records.

The SPF validator looks for a TXT record with the appropriate SPF information; if your domain has an SPF type record, it’s best to add a matching TXT record for compatibility. If you already have an SPF record, edit that record instead of adding a new one—the specs for SPF require that there be only one TXT record with SPF information.

If you’ve added the DKIM record and the Sending Domains page still lists it as missing, your DNS provider may require that the record be formatted differently.

Domain verification is required to configure a sending domain. All domains that are actively used for sending should have three green checkmarks on the Sending Domains page:

To verify a domain, click on View details beneath that domain. You will see a unique key, something like:

mandrill_verify.Yfe0JuqvZBiYIUXmTwQNiA

Add this to your domain’s TXT records, and then click Test DNS Settings to check if the record is available. Just like with SPF and DKIM, your domain’s TTL may require several minutes’ wait for the record to appear. Using the /senders/add-domain endpoint, we will return a verify_txt_key which can be appended to mandrill_verify. in the same way.

Alternatively, you can use email to verify your domain. You should ensure that your server is set up to accept inbound email (there are many ways to do this, but check out Set Up Inbound Email Processing for more guidance). Verifying your email is as simple as entering a valid email address where you can receive email, then clicking a verification link that Mailchimp sends to that address.

To send the verification email, click the View details link below the Requires verification warning; enter a valid email address and click Send Verification Email.

In the email, you’ll receive a verification link that looks like this:

http://mandrillapp.com/settings/verify-domain?domain=example.com&key=VERIFICATION_KEY

Click the link, and your domain should now be verified.

You can also verify a domain with the Transactional API using the /senders/verify-domain endpoint.

In addition to SPF and DKIM, you can also set up the DMARC authentication and reporting protocol. By setting up DMARC, you can be explicit in telling receiving mail servers how they should handle email that’s purported to come from you but that does not authenticate.

Mailchimp Transactional doesn’t currently validate DMARC records for your sending domains, but you’re welcome to use it in addition to SPF and DKIM. How you implement it is up to you; we recommend using a guide like the ones from Google or Kitterman .

DMARC only requires SPF or DKIM to pass, but not both. While DMARC itself doesn’t require that the return-path (envelope-from) domain matches the From header, the SPF alignment check that’s run as part of the DMARC test does. Email sent through Mailchimp Transactional will typically fail the SPF alignment check unless you’ve set up a custom return-path domain that matches or is a subdomain of the domain used in the From header.

If you’re using DMARC in relaxed mode (which we recommend), as long as the subdomain in your custom return-path header matches the root domain in the From header, you will pass relaxed SPF alignment for DMARC (and the SPF and DKIM checks should pass automatically).