Mailchimp Transactional is first and foremost about sending email. This documentation outlines some of the most common issues people face when setting up and sending transactional outbound messages for things like confirmations, password resets, and more.

You can also create highly customized 1-to-1 transactional messages that are triggered by specific users’ actions. Though this is similar to Mailchimp’s Automation feature , in Mailchimp Transactional, all logic is handled by your own system; data is only passed to Mailchimp at the time of your API send request or SMTP message.

Note: If you’re looking to set up inbound email—where Mailchimp handles receiving, processing, and parsing messages, and then sends the parsed results to your application via webhook—see the Set Up Inbound Email Processing guide.

To send an email using the Transactional API, use the /messages/send or /messages/send-template endpoints. You’ll have to set up and authenticate a domain first—specifically, with SPF and DKIM records, which are required.

For full information on authentication setup, see the Authentication and Delivery docs; to walk through the process with code samples, see the Send Your First Transactional Email guide.

The number of messages you can send in a given time is determined by your pricing plan as well as your hourly quota, which is based on your sending reputation. If you exceed your quota, unsent messages will be placed in the backlog.

You can also manually pause sending, in which case any message you attempt to send will get the API status queued and be placed in your backlog. To temporarily pause sending for your account, click Pause sending on the Dashboard .

To clear your backlog, click the trash can beneath your sends. Clearing the backlog can not be undone, and all messages queued in the backlog will be removed.

If you have a campaign or a large batch of emails queued in the backlog, Mailchimp Transactional reserves an extra 5% of your hourly quota so more critical emails, such as password resets or order confirmations, can send without delay.