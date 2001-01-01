Mailchimp automatically tracks subaccount activity. The easiest way to view it is directly in your account, and there are two ways to do so.

To see a high-level overview, navigate to Outbound Activity , click the Show All Options toggle in the search panel, and choose your subaccount from the Subaccounts dropdown.

If you’d rather get a lower-level overview—where you can also change account status, add notes, and see stats that aren’t available on the Outbound Activity view—navigate to Subaccounts and click on the subaccount ID or the View Details button.