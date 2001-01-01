Rules are a flexible way to change sending behavior based on searchable criteria in your Mailchimp Transactional account. The rules engine lets you take specific actions when events or messages meet criteria you’ve set.

This documentation covers how rules work and how to create one in the rules engine. For a full range of examples, see the Change Sending Behavior with the Rules Engine guide.

Every rule starts with the basic logic:

if any email matches this then do that

But in the rules engine, there are actually three components to every rule: the trigger, the condition, and the action. For example:

if an email is sent with a subject line that includes the term “event,” then apply the custom events template

The trigger: sending an email. The condition: the subject line must have the word “event” in it. The action: apply the events template.

Rules can have multiple criteria, and those criteria can contain wildcard pattern matches. Mailchimp Transactional supports the fnmatch format for wildcard pattern matching.

For example, if you want to create a new rule that looks for emails containing “QA” anywhere in the subject line, your rule condition would look like this:

subject line matches *QA*

But if you want to create a new rule that looks for any emails containing “[QA]” in the subject line, you need to escape the brackets. Your rule condition would look like this:

subject line matches *\[QA\]*

When you navigate to the rules engine in your Mailchimp Transactional account, you’ll be able to see the full range of message triggers you can use to start your rule:

is sent

is delayed

is bounced

is soft-bounced

is opened

is clicked

recipient unsubscribes

is marked as spam

is rejected

is inbound

Each rule can have one or more conditions:

recipient’s email matches or does not match

sender's email matches or does not match

subject line matches or does not match

tags contains or does not contain

template is or is not

api key is or is not

matched rules contains or does not contain

random sample %

Note: When you create an API key, we ask for an optional description. The description can be left blank, but if you do so, it won’t show up in any dropdowns when creating a rule. Manage API keys on the SMTP & API page in your Mailchimp Transactional account.

Each rule can take one or more actions:

do nothing

send event to webhook

For sent messages, rules can take the following additional actions: