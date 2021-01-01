Open and click tracking are the most foundational ways to track engagement with your emails in Mailchimp Transactional. You can manage your tracking settings in the Sending Defaults section of the app, or you can override those settings on a per-message basis with the API or SMTP headers.

Mailchimp Transactional tracks opens by adding a 1-pixel square graphic at the bottom of HTML emails. When a recipient downloads images in your message (which happens by default with most email clients) this is recorded as an open.

You can turn open tracking on or off via the Sending Defaults page. To override these global settings on a per-message basis, use the track_opens parameter (API) or the X-MC-Track header (SMTP).

Note: It’s impossible to embed the tracking image in text-only emails, but if you enable click tracking, Mailchimp can also record an open when a recipient clicks on a Mailchimp Transactional–tracked link. Recipient clicks are the only way to track opens for text emails.

Click tracking is enabled by default for both HTML and text emails. You can adjust this for one or both types of messages in your Sending Defaults , or you can override those global settings on a per-message basis with the track_clicks parameter (API) or the X-MC-Track header (SMTP).

Click tracking is not available in demo accounts. You'll need a paid account to use this feature.

For HTML messages, click tracking applies to all links in <a> tags, though link tracking is not added to mailto and email address links.

Note: Some email clients and web browsers break links over a certain length. If Mailchimp Transactional detects that adding tracking information could create links that are longer than 255 bytes, tracking data will not be added. Always check to see if you can shorten longer links before including them in your messages.

To disable click tracking on individual links, add the mc:disable-tracking parameter to the link tag. For example:

<a href="http://linkthatshouldnotbetracked.com" mc:disable-tracking>Click here to confirm your email address</a>

The extra parameter is removed when the email is sent, and no click-tracking is applied to this link.

Note: If you see that your URLs are not being tracked, verify that click tracking is enabled in Sending Defaults .

By default, the open-tracking image and all click-tracking URLs reference mandrillapp.com, and links are redirected from mandrillapp.com to the final destination. If you prefer, you can set up custom tracking domains to use your own subdomain in open- and click-tracking URLs instead.

Note: Adding a custom tracking domain simply allows you to display a different tracking URL in your emails. Mailchimp will still record the clicks and opens; it will just serve the open-tracking image and write click-tracking links using your domain.

The custom tracking domain must be a subdomain (like clicks.example.com) and cannot be a root domain (like example.com).

First, set up a CNAME record pointing your subdomain to mandrillapp.com.

Then, add the subdomain to Mailchimp Transactional:

Navigate to Settings and choose Tracking & Return Path Domains Enter your subdomain and click Add Click Test DNS Settings After the test is complete, click View DNS settings under the results for more detailed information about your current settings

Note: Each DNS provider or host may handle the adding or editing of records differently, so your host’s technical support or documentation is the best resource for any limitations or formatting specific to that provider. Some DNS providers take longer than others to publish and push the record. If you’re adding a completely new record, those often validate within several minutes, while changing records can take longer.

Once the domain is set up in your account, you can enable it as your custom tracking domain in Sending Defaults . If you want to override those global settings on a per-message basis, use the tracking_domain parameter (API) or X-MC-TrackingDomain header (SMTP).

A tracking domain can only be added to one Mailchimp Transactional account; adding the same domain to a different account will result in an error.