Mailchimp Transactional is a powerful email delivery service that lets you send personalized, one-to-one emails like password resets, order confirmations, and welcome messages.

To sign up for Mailchimp Transactional, you need a Mailchimp account. You can try the Mailchimp Transactional demo with any level account, but to use the full version you must have a Standard or Premium account .

Once you’ve set up your account and verified your domain , there are two routes to start sending: via the Transactional API or with SMTP integration . If you’re already sending transactional emails through SMTP, you can typically change your SMTP credentials to Mailchimp Transactional’s and begin sending immediately. SMTP is a sending-only protocol, but the Transactional API allows you not only to send but also to view and parse reporting data in your own app or system. The API also offers more comprehensive integration, so it reports more specific errors when sending.

There are no discernible differences in terms of deliverability between using the API or SMTP integration—the actual process Mailchimp Transactional uses to send your emails is the same for both, and ISPs will see both your information and Mailchimp’s in your message headers.

Generally, the Transactional API is faster in terms of accepting mail because HTTP is less “chatty” than SMTP, but we’ve taken steps to help reduce the latency when you’re using SMTP, so you may not see as much of a difference between the two. If speed is a consideration, you may want to test both, including any content generation, to see which is faster overall for your particular environment.

Mailchimp Transactional offers many ways to customize how your emails are tracked, tagged, and more. Throughout the documentation, you’ll often see parallel instructions, one using the API, and one using SMTP. To review the full list of Transactional API endpoints and parameters, see the API Reference ; for a complete list of custom SMTP headers, check out the SMTP docs .

Whether you send via the API or SMTP, Mailchimp Transactional has a host of features to help optimize, track, and analyze your sends.

To learn the basics of sending—like scheduling, prioritization, and unsubscribing—check out the outbound email docs . You can create templates that let you reuse email designs and inject dynamic content with one of several merge languages. And if you need to send email on behalf of multiple clients or separate sending for different users, you can set up subaccounts as well.

Once you’ve started sending, you can monitor your reputation , which is partly determined by your ratio of bounces, spam complaints, and other factors to overall sending. You can also add tags and metadata to help track your messages, alongside other reporting tools like open and click tracking, Google Analytics, and more.

And finally, to receive and respond to information about your email events, you can set up inbound email processing as well as webhooks , or set up conditional rules that let you take specific actions when events or messages meet criteria you’ve set.

Contact lists cannot be uploaded or stored in Mailchimp Transactional. Your application's database should serve as the source of truth for user emails and contact lists; you will only pass that information to Mailchimp in your API request or SMTP message when you’re ready to send an email.

Note: If you’re looking for a service that provides list management and the ability to create and track bulk emails, you should use Mailchimp, rather than Mailchimp Transactional. View our Acceptable Use Policy for additional details.

Throughout the Mailchimp Transactional guides and docs, you may notice the occasional reference to the product’s original name, Mandrill. Mandrill is in the process of being fully integrated into Mailchimp proper, and while this process is ongoing, you will from time to time see artifacts of this migration.