Once you’ve added your sending domain, you’ll need to create DNS records to enable DKIM and SPF email authentication for that domain.

First, let’s set up DKIM: Next to your domain, click View DKIM settings. A modal will appear with instructions to set up DKIM on your DNS provider. You’ll need to set up a new TXT record with your DNS provider for your domain with the provided values. The domain name will look something like mandrill._domainkey.example.com , and the value will contain a long string that you’ll want to copy and paste.

Note: Adding TXT records varies by DNS provider, so if you don’t know how to do this with your provider, search their documentation or contact their support.

To enable SPF, you’ll add another TXT record, this time for the bare domain you added as your sending domain. Click View SPF settings; the modal will again prompt you to create a new TXT record with a domain name and value. In our example, the domain is example.com and the value is v=spf1 include:spf.mandrillapp.com ?all .

Once you’ve set up the TXT records for both DKIM and SPF, you can verify that you configured everything correctly by clicking the Test DNS Settings button. Both your DKIM and SPF settings should now indicate that they’re valid.

DNS records can take time to propagate, so if these records are still shown as missing and you’re confident that you set up your TXT records correctly, you may have to wait for your DNS provider to propagate those changes.