Inbound email processing allows users to interact with your application via email. Once you’ve set up inbound processing, the Transactional API handles receiving, processing, and parsing inbound email, then sends the parsed results to your application via a webhook.

Inbound email processing allows your users to do things like:

Forward images or documents to your app for posting or processing

Take action in reply to an email, like RSVPing to an invitation

Add items to a to-do list

We’re going to set up inbound email processing to allow the users of our app, CheckCheckCheck, to add items to their to-do list via email. The subject line becomes an item on their to-do list, and if they include anything in the body of the email, that text becomes the item’s description.

In this guide, we’ll walk through how to add your inbound domain, set up and validate your MX records with your DNS provider, configure your incoming email address and webhook, and handle your parsed emails.