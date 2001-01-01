If you send emails on behalf of different clients or if you run multi-tenant systems to separate sending for different users, you can use subaccounts to manage reputation, activity, reports, and quotas across different senders under a single Mailchimp Transactional account.

You could use subaccounts in your application for a variety of reasons:

A tech agency offering transactional email to its clients wants to pay for one account but get separate API keys for each client

A multi-tenant application wants to allow customers to customize the emails it sends on their behalf

A large organization wants to segment usage by departments internally for better accounting

You can create and manage subaccounts in the app or via the Transactional API. In this guide, we’ll focus on the API; for details about managing subaccounts in the app, see the subaccounts docs.

Let’s say we run a multi-tenant project management application that includes a transactional email element. We’ve been using Mailchimp Transactional, but it’s been difficult to keep track of how many emails our individual users are sending, or to limit them to different quotas.

We’ve decided to start using subaccounts, which will give us the granularity we need to handle these different client needs, and we’re going to implement subaccounts with our newest customer—Acme Widgets. We’ll add a subaccount for Acme, start sending emails, view their stats, and, when we (amicably!) part ways, eventually delete their subaccount.