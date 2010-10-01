Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark

Mailchimp Open Commerce (formerly Reaction Commerce)

An open source, API-first, modular commerce stack made for technical, growth-minded retailers.

Flexibility at scale

Use our essential commerce capabilities alongside or instead of your existing tech stack.

Build your ideal platform

Implement only the services that fit your business and the future you’re building.

Suit your needs without limits

Customize any part of the platform with new technologies, channels, or business models—at your own pace.

  • Implement Open Commerce

    Use our open source platform to build the e-commerce solution that fits your business, on your own servers or in the cloud.

      Set up the development platform for Open Commerce (formerly Reaction Commerce) on your local machine.

      Learn how key API functions are built on modern frameworks like Node, React, and GraphQL.

  • Customize with plugins

    Our service-based architecture is built to deliver flexibility and freedom at scale. Add plugins developed by the community or create your own.

      Write your own code to extend the Open Commerce platform and integrate it with your preferred partners and services.

      Make your plugin’s features available across the Open Commerce platform.

  • Operate a shop

    The admin dashboard puts data at your fingertips, letting shop owners and developers keep product, inventory, and customer data up to date.

      Add and configure items for sale in your shop, including variants and pricing.

      Process orders made in your shop, accept and refund payments, and deliver items to your customers.

Become part of our open source community

Open Commerce grows from the passion and creativity of our open source community. We have a global team of contributors, and there’s always room for more.

  • Code of conduct

    Keep the Mailchimp Open Commerce community awesome, growing, collaborative, and inclusive.

  • Developer forum

    Join Open Commerce developers and businesses to share your work and find opportunities for building solutions.

  • Community chat

    Talk to fellow developers and stay up to date on the latest code changes.

Open Commerce gave us a framework that was easy to integrate with our existing API…the modular architecture gives us all the freedom we need for development.

Ron W. van Etten, Head of Development, DemandCluster

