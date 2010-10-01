Mailchimp Open Commerce (formerly Reaction Commerce)
Control your commerce future
An open source, API-first, modular commerce stack made for technical, growth-minded retailers.View Quick Start
Flexibility at scale
Use our essential commerce capabilities alongside or instead of your existing tech stack.
Build your ideal platform
Implement only the services that fit your business and the future you’re building.
Suit your needs without limits
Customize any part of the platform with new technologies, channels, or business models—at your own pace.
Implement Open Commerce
Use our open source platform to build the e-commerce solution that fits your business, on your own servers or in the cloud.
- Get started
Set up the development platform for Open Commerce (formerly Reaction Commerce) on your local machine.
- Explore the docs
Learn how key API functions are built on modern frameworks like Node, React, and GraphQL.
Customize with plugins
Our service-based architecture is built to deliver flexibility and freedom at scale. Add plugins developed by the community or create your own.
- Build an API plugin
Write your own code to extend the Open Commerce platform and integrate it with your preferred partners and services.
- Share code between plugins
Make your plugin’s features available across the Open Commerce platform.
Operate a shop
The admin dashboard puts data at your fingertips, letting shop owners and developers keep product, inventory, and customer data up to date.
- Create products
Add and configure items for sale in your shop, including variants and pricing.
- Handle orders and fulfillment
Process orders made in your shop, accept and refund payments, and deliver items to your customers.
Open Commerce Codebase
Become part of our open source community
Open Commerce grows from the passion and creativity of our open source community. We have a global team of contributors, and there’s always room for more.
Code of conduct
Keep the Mailchimp Open Commerce community awesome, growing, collaborative, and inclusive.Review code of conduct
Developer forum
Join Open Commerce developers and businesses to share your work and find opportunities for building solutions.Explore the forum
Community chat
Talk to fellow developers and stay up to date on the latest code changes.Join the conversation
Open Commerce gave us a framework that was easy to integrate with our existing API…the modular architecture gives us all the freedom we need for development.