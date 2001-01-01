When you start up Open Commerce, registerPluginHandler is called multiple times—once for every plugin that supplies it. The handler is passed registerPlugin options from every plugin, providing information about the presence of other plugins and their configurations.

The handler is also expected to examine the options passed in from each plugin and save any required data. Any plugin can extend the registerPlugin options by documenting data it expects to receive from each subsequent one by using registerPluginHandler .

For example, a tax service might expect a pluginTaxService , and ask any custom tax widget to provide pluginTaxService as part of its registration:

Tax service handler Node.js export function registerPluginHandlerForTaxes({ name: pluginName, taxServices: pluginTaxServices }) { if (Array.isArray(pluginTaxServices)) { for (const pluginTaxService of pluginTaxServices) { taxServices[pluginTaxService.name] = { ...pluginTaxService, pluginName }; } } }

Note: A registerPluginHandler function may not return a Promise. If you need to process the data asynchronously, save it temporarily. Then create and register a startup -type function that imports the temporary data, does the async tasks, and returns a Promise. Startup functions are called immediately after registerPluginHandler functions in the Open Commerce startup process.

To use a handler in your plugin, include a file named registration.js that defines and exports not only registerPluginHandler but also any related data required by other files in the plugin. For example, the reaction-catalog plugin's registration.js file looks like this:

registration.js Node.js export const customPublishedProductFields = []; export const customPublishedProductVariantFields = []; /** * @summary Will be called for every plugin * @param {Object} options The options object that the plugin passed to registerPlugin * @returns {undefined} */ export function registerPluginHandler({ catalog }) { if (catalog) { const { publishedProductFields, publishedProductVariantFields } = catalog; if (Array.isArray(publishedProductFields)) { customPublishedProductFields.push(...publishedProductFields); } if (Array.isArray(publishedProductVariantFields)) { customPublishedProductVariantFields.push(...publishedProductVariantFields); } } }

The registerPluginHandler function looks for the catalog key and pushes its data into exported arrays, so any files in reaction-catalog that import customPublishedProductFields or customPublishedProductVariantFields will have the full list of fields as defined by all registered plugins.

To view all fields registered by a particular plugin, look for the name key of the object. You can then access and use any data fields that you need.

The registerPluginHandler function itself is registered using functionsByType :