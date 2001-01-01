All of Mailchimp Open Commerce's features are provided by plugins, either first-party or third-party. This structure gives you complete control over what plugins and features are active in your installation. First-party Open Commerce services are distributed as Docker images, or can be customized and then built into your own Docker image.

Much of the platform-wide configuration of Open Commerce is set via environment variables—either to pass information from one service to another or simply to customize the platform to meet your needs. Some environment variable values are required, while others are optional. Each plugin should supply sensible defaults for required values, and the development platform's make scripts automatically set up required .env files for you.

This documentation outlines the plugins included in the development platform, as well as common environment variables and their functions. For more information about making data available throughout your Open Commerce installation, see the Sharing Code Between Plugins doc.