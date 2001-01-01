Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Plugins and Environment Variables

All of Mailchimp Open Commerce's features are provided by plugins, either first-party or third-party. This structure gives you complete control over what plugins and features are active in your installation. First-party Open Commerce services are distributed as Docker images, or can be customized and then built into your own Docker image. 

Much of the platform-wide configuration of Open Commerce is set via environment variables—either to pass information from one service to another or simply to customize the platform to meet your needs. Some environment variable values are required, while others are optional. Each plugin should supply sensible defaults for required values, and the development platform's make scripts automatically set up required .env files for you.

This documentation outlines the plugins included in the development platform, as well as common environment variables and their functions. For more information about making data available throughout your Open Commerce installation, see the Sharing Code Between Plugins doc.

A wide range of first-party plugins covers all the basic platform features, including the API core, handling backend services, shop configuration, and the shopper experience. You can view a list of the plugins active in your instance in the admin dashboard under Settings > System Information

The plugins included with the development platform are:

api-plugin-accounts

Manages internal accounts for shop operators and shoppers.

api-plugin-address-validation

Validates shopper addresses during checkout.

api-plugin-address-validation-test

A template for creating a new address validation plugin.

api-plugin-authentication

Connects the Identity service to the Open Commerce API.

api-plugin-authorization-simple

Checks account permissions to allow or deny actions.

api-plugin-carts

Handles shopping cart objects.

api-plugin-catalogs

Handles product catalogs.

api-plugin-discounts

Handles discounting products.

api-plugin-discounts-codes

Enables discount codes that shoppers can enter at checkout.

api-plugin-email

Sends transactional emails.

api-plugin-email-smtp

Manages the SMTP connection for outgoing transactional emails.

api-plugin-email-templates

Provides transactional email templates that shop operators can customize.

api-plugin-files

Manages file uploads for a shop.

api-plugin-i18n

Handles internationalization options for a shop.

api-plugin-inventory

Tracks inventory counts for product variants.

api-plugin-inventory-simple

Determines product availability status based on inventory counts.

api-plugin-job-queue

Manages job queuing and execution.

api-plugin-navigation

Allows for the creation of hierarchical navigation in a shop.

api-plugin-notifications

Sends messages about order statuses.

api-plugin-orders

Handles orders, including fulfillment groups.

api-plugin-payments

Manages all payment methods for a shop.

api-plugin-payments-example

A template for creating a new payment handler.

api-plugin-payments-stripe-sca

Processes payments with Stripe.

api-plugin-pricing-simple

Enables setting prices on product variants.

api-plugin-products

Creates products and manages their information.

api-plugin-settings

Manages shop settings like those available in the admin dashboard.

api-plugin-shipments

Handles shipment types, including allowing or denying shipment methods for products or orders that meet certain criteria.

api-plugin-shipments-flat-rate

Handles shipment types that always cost the same amount.

api-plugin-shops

Allows creation and management of shops within an Open Commerce instance.

api-plugin-simple-schema

Implements SimpleSchema to validate data for MongoDB documents.

api-plugin-sitemap-generator

Creates sitemap files for search engines at a specified time interval.

api-plugin-surcharges

Allows applying surcharges to a cart.

api-plugin-system-information

Provides information about the running instance of Open Commerce, including registered plugins.

api-plugin-tags

Handles tag creation and organization.

api-plugin-taxes

Manages tax rates based on location, product type, and more.

api-plugin-taxes-flat-rate

Allows for setting a single tax rate.

api-plugin-translations

Supplies translations of terms used in the API in over 20 languages.

Environment variables

You can set variables in each service's .env file, which is used by Docker Compose when starting the system and loading plugins. Each Open Commerce repo contains a .env.example file that lists the environment variables and default values for that project. You can run the bin/setup script within the project to automatically copy the contents of .env.example to .env (although it will not overwrite existing values). Your .env files will contain personalized and potentially sensitive information, so you should never commit them to a public GitHub repo.

In some cases, projects may look for additional environment variables that are not listed in .env.example because they are optional and have default values set in the code. You can find these optional variables by searching for cleanEnv within a Node project.

The following tables detail the environment variables used by the API core, storefront, and admin services.

API

GRAPHQL_INTROSPECTION_ENABLED

Allow introspection of the GraphQL API.

true

GRAPHQL_PLAYGROUND_ENABLED

Serve the GraphQL Playground at /graphql.

true

MONGO_URL

The MongoDB connection string URL, including the name of the database you want to use.

mongodb://localhost:27017/reaction

MONGO_USE_UNIFIED_TOPOLOGY

MongoDB’s useUnifiedTopology option.

true

PORT

Port to serve the API on.

3000

Control how much is printed in the logs. Possible values, from most to least verbose: TRACEDEBUGINFOWARNERRORFATAL.

DEBUG

REACTION_APOLLO_FEDERATION_ENABLED

Enable Apollo Federation support.

false

The registration URL to be used in new account invitation emails.

http://localhost:4080

REACTION_GRAPHQL_SUBSCRIPTIONS_ENABLED

Enable GraphQL subscriptions over WebSockets.

true

REACTION_SHOULD_INIT_REPLICA_SET

Automatically initialize a MongoDB replica set on startup if one isn’t found.

true

REACTION_WORKERS_ENABLED

Enable background job workers. If set to false, features that require background jobs, such as emailing and file uploads, won't work.

true

VERBOSE_JOBS

Enable logging of jobs to the console.

false

ROOT_URL

The root URL (including protocol) for the API.

http://localhost:3000

STRIPE_API_KEY

The secret key from your Stripe account dashboard. Required for using Stripe payments.

YOUR_PRIVATE_STRIPE_API_KEY

An SMTP URL (e.g. smtp://user:pass@example.com:465) that is used to send all transactional emails from the email-smtp plugin.

none

EMAIL_DEBUG

Enable email plugin logging.

false

REACTION_SHOULD_ENCODE_IDS

Transform internal IDs to opaque IDs using the encodeOpaqueId function.

true

STORE_URL

The URL for the storefront.

http://localhost:4000

Example Storefront

CANONICAL_URL

The canonical root public URL for your storefront.

none

BUILD_GRAPHQL_URL

A URL for creating a build outside of CI/CD.

none

EXTERNAL_GRAPHQL_URL

The public GraphQL API URL used by Next.js.

none

The URL used by the frontend server to reach GraphQL for the build process.

none

NODE_ENV

Node environment designation, usually production or development.

none

PORT

Port to run the storefront server on.

4000

SESSION_MAX_AGE_MS

The maximum age in milliseconds for the storefront session cookie, which is used for authentication.

86400000 (24 hours)

SESSION_SECRET

A unique key for cookie session verification.

none

STRIPE_PUBLIC_API_KEY

The public/client key from your Stripe dashboard.

none

SITEMAP_MAX_AGE

The max-age value in seconds for the Cache-Control header included when serving the sitemap.xml file.

43200 (12 hours)

IS_BUILDING_NEXTJS

If true, serve the API from BUILD_GRAPHQL_URL; if false, serve the API from INTERNAL_GRAPHQL_URL.

false

Admin

PUBLIC_GRAPHQL_API_URL_HTTP

An API URL that is accessible from browsers and accepts GraphQL POST requests over HTTP.

none

PUBLIC_GRAPHQL_API_URL_WS

An API URL that is accessible from browsers and accepts GraphQL WebSocket connections. Enables GraphQL subscriptions on the client. The location is usually the same as PUBLIC_GRAPHQL_API_URL_HTTP but using the ws protocol instead of http.

none

PUBLIC_FILES_BASE_URL

A full public URL that has /assets/uploads and /assets/files endpoints for uploading and downloading files. Usually the same as the API service root URL.

none

PUBLIC_I18N_BASE_URL

Required. A full public URL that has /locales/namespaces.json and /locales/resources.jsonendpoints for loading translations. Usually the same as the API service root URL.

none

PUBLIC_STOREFRONT_HOME_URL

Required. The URL for the storefront home page. This is only used as fallback if a storefront URL isn’t set within the admin dashboard.

none

ROOT_URL

The canonical root public URL for the admin server.

none

PORT

The port to run the Node server on. We recommend using 4080.

none

MONGO_ALLOW_DISK_USE

Allow MongoDB to use temporary files on disk.

false

