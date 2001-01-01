To send transactional emails from Open Commerce, you need to configure an SMTP email provider. Open Commerce will send emails from the address that you set in the MAIL_URL environment variable:

MAIL_URL="smtp://username:password@example.com:465"

You can use any SMTP server, including a self-hosted server.

All emails sent by Open Commerce are logged: to view them, go to Settings > Email in the admin dashboard. Emails are scheduled with a job queue, so failed emails will automatically attempt to resend up to five times, with three minutes between each retry. You’ll also see a button next to failed emails that will allow you to manually attempt a resend.