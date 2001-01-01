To create a tag, log in to the Open Commerce admin dashboard, click Tags in the left sidebar, and click Create a tag. Enter the tag name, display title, and slug. If you want the tag to appear immediately, check Tag is enabled in storefront.

Tag names and slugs must be unique within a shop, which is important to remember when creating tags designed for a multi-level hierarchy. The process for creating a tag is the same regardless of what level of the navigation hierarchy it will occupy, so when creating child tags, it’s a good idea to include the parent tag in the name and slug to prevent conflicts.

For example, a store selling language textbooks could have tags with the slugs french , french-beginner , and french-advanced , as well as mandarin , mandarin-beginner , and mandarin-advanced , but it could not have different tags with the slug beginner for each language. Despite this limitation, different tags can have the same shopper-facing display title— french-beginner and mandarin-beginner could both have the display title “Beginner”.