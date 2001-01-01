Every Mailchimp Open Commerce store is built around products: the items in your store. Every product must have at least one variant—a descriptive aspect of the product, such as size, color, or model—and depending on how you organize your store, products can also have second-level variants, which are called options.

You can create products, variants, and options in the Open Commerce admin dashboard without making them live on your site, though for products to be added to your catalog, you first need to publish the products and then make them visible to customers. If you no longer want to offer a product for sale, you can hide it from customers or archive it to remove it from your store permanently.

This documentation outlines the structure of products, how to set up new products from scratch, and how to manage existing products within your store.

A product in Open Commerce represents a single type of item that you want to list in your store’s catalog; variants are properties of that item. Every product must have at least one variant, because some information is set at the product level and some is set at the variant level. Depending on what you are selling—and how you want to organize and manage your inventory—each product might have a single variant or multiple variants.

For example, you could have a particular design of t-shirt (the product) that has multiple sizes (its variants). In that case, the design would appear as a single entry on catalog pages, and the variants would be visible on the product page.

In another example, a bookseller could carry a particular book title in hardcover, paperback, and e-book editions. Different businesses might make different choices: you might want all three as variants of a single product, you might group the physical books in one product and the e-book in another, or you might set up all three as separate products. Pricing is set at the variant level, so all three book editions could be sold at different prices in any of these product/variant configurations.

Open Commerce provides yet another level of organizational flexibility with options. If you include options in a product, the customer must make a choice at each variant level. These choices uniquely identify an exact product configuration, called a terminal variant—and only terminal variants can be added to carts. If a variant does not contain options, then it is also a terminal variant.

Expanding our t-shirt example, a particular design (product) could be printed on two different colors of shirt (variants), each of which comes in three sizes (options). To order one of these shirts a customer has make two choices to specify their desired terminal variant. Ordering just a red shirt without specifying a size, or just a large shirt without specifying a color wouldn’t make any more sense in an Open Commerce store than it would in a bricks-and-mortar store!