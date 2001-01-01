You should make atomic commits based on the “conventional commit” standard , using the standard type: subject. Use the following structure. <type>[optional scope]: <description> [optional body] [optional footer(s)]

Supported types include:

Type Description feat A new feature (this correlates with MINOR in Semantic Versioning) fix A bug fix (this correlates with PATCH in Semantic Versioning) docs Documentation only changes style Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code; for example, white-space, formatting, or missing semicolons. refactor A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature perf A code change that improves performance test Adding missing or correcting existing tests chore Changes to the build process or auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation

Note the following conventions:

Use the imperative, present tense. For example, : use "change", not "changed" or "changes".

Messages should be all lowercase.

No dot (.) at the end.

Use BREAKING CHANGES only if your changes will break existing queries or schemashusky.

feat: add sendEmail() job docs: add doc for sendEmailJob() method refactor: combine all reducers into a single function BREAKING CHANGES: remove header template. To migrate to the React component, use HeaderComponent

You can see more examples on the conventional commit page .

The commit convention will be enforced via commit-lint and husky and you won't be allowed to add a commit that doesn't fit the convention. Check any error messages for specifics of how to reformat your commit to match the specification.