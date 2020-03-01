Every component and utility function in Open Commerce must have a corresponding file containing unit tests written using the Jest testing framework. If you aren’t familiar with Jest, you should check out the Jest documentation before writing your tests.

Some older files may not have existing unit tests. In order to update them, you must create a unit test file and add all necessary tests to achieve full coverage of that file—including testing all existing code as well as your new changes. It’s often easiest to begin your development by writing all of the missing tests before changing any code.

Jest unit test files must be named after the component or utility function that they are testing and end in .test.js . The test file can be anywhere in the Open Commerce codebase, but ideally it should be in the same folder and have the same base filename as the code being tested.

When writing your test:

Do not add extra describe blocks. Jest tests are automatically file-scoped, so a file that performs a single test does not need a describe block in it. You may add multiple describe blocks to group related tests within one file, but you should not have a file with only a single describe block in it.

Always use test() instead of it() to define test functions.

Do not import describe , test , jest , jasmine , or expect . They are automatic globals in all test files.

Use arrow functions for all describe and test functions.

Use Jest’s built-in expect function for assertions.

You might need to test asynchronous code: functions that either return a Promise or take a callback argument. You should use Promises unless you need to use a callback, such as when the API of another package requires it. When using callbacks, make sure to add a done argument to your test function and call done when all testing is complete.

To write unit tests for modules that depend on other modules, you need to supply mock data.

There are several ways to mock data in Open Commerce:

Use Jest’s mocking capabilities.

Use the rewire-exports Babel plugin, which can temporarily replace anything that another file exports. This is useful for mocking functions that are imported by the function that you’re testing.

Use the built-in Factory test utility, which uses @reactioncommerce/data-factory to attach all core schemas to the Factory object. You need to add the schema to the Factory prior to use, or it will evaluate to an empty object.

Note: Factory should primarily be used for backend-specific testing, such as integration testing at the API server level or unit testing at the plugin level.

To set up the initial schema for Factory , use SimpleSchema and createFactoryForSchema , like this:

Initial schema for Factory Node.js import SimpleSchema from 'simpl-schema'; import { createFactoryForSchema } from "@reactioncommerce/data-factory"; const Example = new SimpleSchema({ strProp: String, boolProp: Boolean, }); createFactoryForSchema("Example", Example);

To mock a single object, use the makeOne() method with the name of the collection, such as:

Mock a single object Node.js import { Factory } from "/imports/test-utils/helpers/factory"; const mockTag = Factory.Tag.makeOne();

The output of Factory will be something like:

Factory output Node.js { _id: "e02993ea96d7", name: "mockName", slug: "mockSlug", type: "mockType", metafields: ["item"], position: 3ff4e0634ecc, relatedTagIds: ["mockRelatedTagIds.$"], isDeleted: false, isTopLevel: true, isVisible: true, groups: ["mockGroups.$"], shopId: "a05276973251", createdAt: "1970-01-02T02:28:37.000Z", updatedAt: "2020-03-01T19:16:58.117Z", heroMediaUrl: "mockHeroMediaUrl" }

To mock multiple instances of a single type of object, use the makeMany method with an integer argument:

Mock multiple objects Node.js import { Factory } from "/imports/test-utils/helpers/factory"; const mockTags = Factory.Tag.makeMany(2);

makeMany will output an array of objects:

makeMany output Node.js [ { _id: "e02993ea96d7", name: "mockName", slug: "mockSlug", type: "mockType", metafields: ["item"], position: "3ff4e0634ecc", relatedTagIds: ["mockRelatedTagIds.$"], isDeleted: false, isTopLevel: true, isVisible: true, groups: ["mockGroups.$"], shopId: "a05276973251", createdAt: "1970-01-02T02:28:37.000Z", updatedAt: "2018-06-04T19:16:58.117Z", heroMediaUrl: "mockHeroMediaUrl" }, { _id: "bdc84075a8eb", name: "mockName", slug: "mockSlug", type: "mockType", metafields: ["item"], position: "5034c879b7c2", relatedTagIds: ["mockRelatedTagIds.$"], isDeleted: false, isTopLevel: true, isVisible: true, groups: ["mockGroups.$"], shopId: "28d65013adc8", createdAt: "1970-01-02T02:28:37.000Z", updatedAt: "2018-06-04T19:16:58.117Z", heroMediaUrl: "mockHeroMediaUrl" } ]

You might need to specify a value for a property within your mock data, like making all mocked objects have the same shopId . Provide a properties object as an argument to either makeOne or makeMany :

Specify values in mocked objects Node.js import { Factory } from "/imports/test-utils/helpers/factory"; const mockTag = Factory.Tag.makeOne({ shopId: "1234" });

makeMany also supports custom values that are not constant, e.g., a series of mock objects that have sequential _id values. To use an arrow function to output two mocked tags with _id values of "100" and "101" :

Sequential values in mocked objects Node.js import { Factory } from "/imports/test-utils/helpers/factory"; const mockTags = Factory.Tag.makeMany(2, { shopId: "1234", _id: (index) => (index + 100).toString() });

Finally, indexes can be passed from a makeMany method into another method. Here, passing 30 into makeMany will also pass 30 into makeMockProductWithSpecificId :

Passing indexes Node.js function makeMockProductWithSpecificId(index) { const productId = (index + 100).toString(); return Factory.CatalogProduct.makeOne({ _id: productId, isDeleted: false, isVisible: true, tagIds: [mockTagWithFeatured._id], shopId: internalShopId }); } const mockCatalogItemsWithFeaturedProducts = Factory.Catalog.makeMany(30, { product: makeMockProductWithSpecificId, shopId: internalShopId });

Many Open Commerce user interface components are written in React. To write Jest unit tests for these components, you need to use a tool that renders them for testing purposes. We recommend the React Testing Library, which allows writing tests that closely resemble how interface components are used, rather than their inner workings.