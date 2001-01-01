If you're using Windows 10/11, you'll need to take a few extra steps before you can continue with the Open Commerce installation process. (If you're not using Windows, you can skip to the next section.)

First, you'll need to Install WSL2. Note that the automatic Windows Insider install comes with the Ubuntu distro. If you manually install WSL2, you can choose any Linux distro but this guide is written for Ubuntu.

Next, install the Docker Desktop WSL2 backend. Once that's completed, open Docker and navigate to Settings>Resources>WSL Integration. Verify that everything on that page is activated.

Under Experimental Features, enable Use Docker Compose v2 candidate.

Finally, start Ubuntu. You're now ready to install the CLI and the OC projects.