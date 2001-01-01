Mailchimp Open Commerce has a plugin system that allows you to extend or replace any of the features offered by the core platform. You can add plugins written by the Open Commerce community, or you can create your own. The plugins that you register will determine the exact functionality of your API.

You can use plugins to:

Add new types of information to products

Accept payments or ship orders with your preferred provider

Validate customers’ addresses when they check out

For the purposes of this guide, we manage the Open Commerce store for Leader of the Pack, an outdoor supplier that sells backpacks, among other things. We currently list fairly standard product dimensions—length, width, height—but recently, our customers have been asking just how much stuff they can fit in our backpacks. To answer their questions, we’ve decided to add a volume attribute to those products in our store.

In this guide, we’ll create a new plugin from the template provided by Open Commerce and register it with the platform running in development mode. Then we’ll set up the volume field and add it to the schemas for our products. Finally, we’ll extend the GraphQL API so our new field is available across our store.