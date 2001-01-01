To contribute, you can either add code to fix a bug or to create a new feature.

You can either find an existing open issue, or open a new issue. In either case, start by running a search to be sure you’re not duplicating an already found issue. You can search issues by going to Issues on the appropriate repo and using the search box. Most bugs are marked with the “bug” label to make them easy to filter on. Doing this is really critical as opening multiple issues for the same problem doesn't allow us to see that this issue is impacting multiple users which may change its priority.

You can create a new issue If you find that no one has opened one that addresses your bug. Be sure to fill out the entire template or your issue may be closed due to lack of information. Filling only the subject and none of the template almost guarantees that your issue will be closed immediately.