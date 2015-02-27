A Handlebars expression starts with two left curly brackets ( {{ ) and ends with two right curly brackets ( }} ). The content inside the opening and closing brackets defines how your dynamic content is inserted in a template.

Note: This feature is currently not supported for the new email editor code blocks.

Handlebars templates are made up of data, paths, helpers, and comments. Data is your content: anything not in a Handlebars expression. Paths are how you inject content into templates, e.g., {{thing}} will be replaced with the value of the thing merge tag. Use dot notation to reference nested merge tags.

Note: If you need to include double curly brackets in your email without invoking a Handlebars expression, use a backslash ( \ ) to escape the opening bracket: \{{thing}} will print “{{thing}}” into the template. If you need to include a backslash, escape it with another backslash: \\{{thing}} will print \ to the template, and then render the path named “thing”.

Helpers allow you to perform complex templating tasks. There are two types: inline helpers, which operate only on template paths, and block helpers, which can have template data, nested paths, and conditional branches.

Inline helpers look like the following:

{{helperName arg1 arg2 arg3}}

Block helpers have opening and closing tags. A block is opened with a Handlebars expression starting with a hash ( # ) and ended with a Handlebars expression starting with a forward slash ( / ). The opening and closing helpers should correspond to one another, like:

Opening and closing helpers Plain Text {{#helperName arg1 arg2}} template text {{else}} more text {{/helperName}}

Mailchimp Transactional supports the following inline helpers:

Name Function Example upper uppercase the text provided {{upper "your text"}} results in: YOUR TEXT lower lowercase the text provided {{lower "Your Text"}} results in: your text title title-case the text provided {{title "your text is neat"}} results in: Your Text is Neat url URL-encode the text provided {{url "http://example.com"}} results in: http%3A%2F%2Fexample.com date print the current date with a given format, defaults to d/m/Y {{date "Y-m-d"}} results in a date such as: 2021-03-10 striptags strip any HTML tags from the given data {{striptags "<p>your text</p>"}} results in: your text unsub adds an unsubscribe link to your email see below

The {{unsub}} helper adds an automatic unsubscribe link to your emails. But the unsub helper creates a URL that, when clicked, adds the recipient’s address to the Rejection Denylist , and marks them as an unsubscribe in Mailchimp Transactional (regardless of what they do after they click the URL). Pass the unsubscribe URL, enclosed in double quotes, as the argument of the helper.

For example:

<a href='{{unsub "http://example.com/unsub"}}'>Unsubscribe</a>

The URL in the example above would point to your application, where you might confirm the unsubscribe or give the user further options.

You can also pass the redirect URL as merge data:

<a href='{{unsub redirect_merge_var}}'>Unsubscribe</a>

with the merge data defined as:

Redirect URL merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "redirect_merge_var", "content": "http://example.com/unsub" } ]

Note: When using the {{unsub}} helper inside of an anchor tag, be sure to use single quotes around the value of the href attribute.

The following helpers are included with and documented by Handlebars :

The if helper

When using the {{#if}} helper in Handlebars, any expression whose value is not false , undefined , null , "" , 0 , or [] will evaluate as true.

In your template, you might have something like:

If helper template HTML <div class="entry"> {{#if user_name}} <p>Thanks for registering! Your username is {{user_name}}.</p> {{/if}} </div>

And in your API call, you’d provide:

If helper merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "user_name", "content": "dear_prudence" } ]

For the following result:

If helper result HTML <div class="entry"> <p>Thanks for registering! Your username is dear_prudence.</p> </div>

The unless helper

The {{#unless}} helper—which is equivalent to if not —was inspired by Ruby’s unless conditional operator, and it works in the same way. The content inside the block will be displayed when the expression is evaluated to false.

In your template, you might provide:

Unless helper template HTML <div class="entry"> {{#unless user_name}} <p>You haven't chosen a username. Please enter a username to register.</p> {{/unless}} </div>

And in your API request:

Unless helper merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "user_name", "content": "" } ]

For the following result:

Unless helper result HTML <div class="entry"> <p>You haven't chosen a username. Please enter a username to register.</p> </div>

The each helper

The {{#each}} helper iterates over items in an array. The {{this}} helper can be used to reference the current element of the iteration.

In your template:

Each helper template HTML <div class="entry"> <ul> {{#each browsers}} <li>{{this}}</li> {{/each}} </ul> </div>

In your API request:

Each helper merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "browsers", "content": [ "Chrome", "Firefox", "Explorer", "Safari", "Opera" ] } ]

The final result:

Each helper result HTML <div class="entry"> <ul> <li>Chrome</li> <li>Firefox</li> <li>Explorer</li> <li>Safari</li> <li>Opera</li> </ul> </div>

Whenever an expression evaluates to an array, Handlebars will iterate over each item in the array automatically. So the same results that were just displayed could have been achieved with the following template:

Automatic iteration over an array HTML <div class="entry"> <ul> {{#browsers}} <li>{{this}}</li> {{/browsers}} </ul> </div>

The {{#with}} helper allows you to shift the context for a section of a template, which can be extremely helpful when accessing nested values. It is equivalent to using dot notation.

In your template:

With helper template HTML <div class="entry"> <h2>{{incident}}</h2> <p>Impact: {{impact}}</p> <p>Created At: {{created_at}}</p> <p>Updates: {{#with updates}} {{body}}: {{status}} {{/with}}</p> <p>Updated At: {{updated_at}}</p> </div>

In your API request:

With helper merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "incident", "content": "Error in connection" }, { "name": "impact", "content": "none" }, { "name": "updates", "content": { "id": "9e86a19c-9f9b-447d-b4a8-81f9e71efd85", "incident_id": "5a99c8c5-e63f-43f0-b375-df0152211bd8", "body": "Testing global variables", "status": "update", "created_at": "2015-02-27T16:01:55+0000", "updated_at": "2015-02-27T16:01:55+0000" } }, { "name": "created_at", "content": "2015-02-27T15:27:23+0000" }, { "name": "updated_at", "content": "2015-02-27T16:02:18+0000" } ]

Final result:

With helper result HTML <div class="entry"> <h2>Error in connection</h2> <p>Impact: none</p> <p>Created At: 2015-02-27T15:27:23+0000</p> <p>Updates: Testing global variables: update</p> <p>Updated At: 2015-02-27T16:02:18+0000</p> </div>

This could also be accomplished by using dot notation as in this template:

Dot notation template HTML <div class="entry"> <h2>{{incident}}</h2> <p>Impact: {{impact}}</p> <p>Created At: {{created_at}}</p> <p>Updates: {{updates.body}}: {{updates.status}}</p> <p>Updated At: {{updated_at}}</p> </div>

Some helpers aren’t currently supported, including lookup , log , helperMissing , and blockHelperMissing . If you see a need for one of these, please let us know the use case so we can re-evaluate support.

Path names are case-insensitive, so {{MYTHING}} and {{MyThing}} and {{mything}} will all print the same thing.

Partials are currently unsupported.

Handlebars templates can be rendered in a text context (for headers and message text parts). In text mode, all values are unescaped; there is no difference between enclosing an expression in double or triple curly brackets.

In addition to {{else}} , you can also use an arbitrary number of {{elseif cond}} blocks. These blocks will run using standard conditional logic.

We’ve added a very simple “comparison” type that can be used as argument values in addition to, strings, booleans, and paths . For example, {{#if `i < 5`}} will evaluate whether the “i” path is less than the number 5.

Comparison expressions

You can compare values with an argument surrounded by backticks ( ` ). These can be very helpful when using the if block helper.

In your template:

Comparison template HTML <div> {{#if `purchases > 3`}} <ul> {{#items}} <li>{{this}}</li> {{/items}} </ul> {{/if}} </div>

In your API request:

Comparison merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "items", "content": [ "Computer", "Monitor", "Keyboard", "1-Year Insurance", "Mouse Pad", "Mouse" ] }, { "purchases": 6 } ]

The result:

Comparison result HTML <div> <ul> <li>Computer</li> <li>Monitor</li> <li>Keyboard</li> <li>1-Year Insurance</li> <li>Mouse Pad</li> <li>Mouse</li> </ul> </div>

Strings can also be used for comparisons, but you’ll have to make sure to enclose the string in double quotes; single quotes won’t work.

In your template:

String comparison template HTML {{#if `operating_system == "macOS"`}} <p>Click here for instructions to install on a Mac</p> {{elseif `operating_system == "Windows"`}} <p>Click here for instructions to install on a PC</p> {{/if}}

In your API request:

String comparison merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "operating_system", "content": "Windows" } ]

The result:

String comparison result HTML <p>Click here for instructions to install on a PC</p>

HTML escaping

Handlebars HTML-escapes values returned by an expression in double curly brackets: {{expression}} . If you don’t want Handlebars to escape a value, use triple curly brackets: {{{expression}}} .

In your template:

HTML escaping template HTML <div> {{{html_tag_content}}} </div>

In your API request:

HTML escaping merge data JSON "global_merge_vars": [ { "name": "html_tag_content", "content": "This example<br>is all about<br>the magical world of Handlebars" } ]

The result: