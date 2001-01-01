Unlike the client libraries , the Mailchimp Mobile SDK implements a mobile-oriented subset of Mailchimp’s Marketing API, providing mobile developers an easier path to integrating with core functionality most relevant to mobile devices. This guide covers both types of data that the Mobile SDK can manipulate—contacts and events.

You can use the Mobile SDK to do things like:

Add contacts to an audience when they sign in to your mobile app

Update contacts based on changes in your app

Log events such as launching your app, viewing an item, or leaving a rating

Before getting started with this guide, make sure you’ve added the Mobile SDK to your app. The easiest way to do this is through a dependency manager, such as Cocoapods for iOS apps or Gradle for Android apps. Check out the docs for further details and step-by-step instructions.

For the purposes of this guide, we run an app for a chain of cafés called You Win Some, You Brew Some. We’ll follow a new customer after she downloads our app: adding her as a contact, tagging her contact with location data, and logging her app activity with events, which we’ll use to offer her discounts on future purchases.