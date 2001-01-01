Audiences and contacts are two of the most fundamental parts of marketing on Mailchimp. A contact is an individual name and email address (amongst other information); audiences are lists of contacts to which you send campaigns. After signing up for an account, most new Mailchimp users start their marketing journey by creating an audience and adding contacts to that list; with the Marketing API, you can do the same things programmatically.

This guide will focus on two endpoints: Audience/Lists and Members. The Audience/Lists endpoint lets you create and manage your audiences. The Members endpoint lets you manage the contacts in those lists—creating, updating, deleting, and archiving—so you can integrate your users with your Mailchimp account.

You can use these endpoints to do things like:

Create a new audience in response to events happening in your application

Update contacts based on changes in your application

Sync contacts from Mailchimp to your application

For the purposes of this guide, we run an events app. When a user creates an event, the app automatically creates a new audience for that event in Mailchimp. When attendees RSVP to the event, they can opt-in to receive messages from the event’s organizers, and when they do, they’re added to the corresponding audience.

In this guide, we’ll use the Lists endpoint to create an audience associated with a new event: a JavaScript developer meetup. We’ll then use the Members endpoint to add one of our attendees to our audience, change their subscription status, verify that change, and ultimately delete the contact.