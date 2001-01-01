The Mailchimp Marketing API accepts the standard HTTP methods: GET, POST, PATCH, PUT, and DELETE.

Make a GET request to retrieve data. GET requests will never cause an update or change to your data because they’re safe and idempotent.

Use a POST request to create new resources. For example, make a POST request to a collection endpoint where the body of your request JSON contains all of the required information about the new object to be added to the collection.

Make a PATCH request to update a resource. With PATCH requests, you only need to provide the data you want to change.

Use a PUT request to create or update a resource. This is most useful for syncing contact data.

Make a DELETE request to remove a resource.

Some endpoints act on resources outside of a traditional REST approach. To pause an automation workflow, for example, you make a POST request to /automations/{workflow_id}/emails/{id}/actions/pause . Where we deviate from the verb usage defined by REST, we namespace those verbs under actions in the URI.

If your firewall rules do not support HTTP methods like PATCH or DELETE, use the X-HTTP-Method-Override header. Make your call using the POST method and pass the unsupported method as the value of X-HTTP-Method-Override . The override will not work with any method other than POST; if you use the override header with GET, PATCH, PUT, or DELETE, you will receive an error.

Note: You won’t need to worry too much about these implementation details if you’re using the official client libraries.

For PATCH, PUT, and POST requests, you may need to include a request body in JSON format. The API reference details all the available request parameters for each endpoint, including required fields.

Every API call response includes headers and an optional JSON-formatted body. DELETE requests always return only headers without a JSON body; this could cause issues if your JSON parser does not handle empty responses well. Additionally, the 204 No Content error does not include any JSON body content. The API reference details the specific response for each API call.