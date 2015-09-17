The Mailchimp Marketing API will return a variety of errors if anything goes wrong with your API calls. Every error has an HTTP status code, and will also return an error type and brief explanation when the error is triggered. This documentation provides additional explanations of these errors and guidance on how to avoid them.

When you use any API, keep in mind that errors and exceptions (e.g., server connection problems or outages) are rare, but they do happen. To make sure that your integration is as reliable as it can be, you should always watch for errors and exceptions.