Tags are labels that help organize your contacts. While segments help filter an audience based on things like when a contact subscribed or how often they engage with campaigns, you can use tags to bring your own email targeting and organization strategy into Mailchimp.

You could use tags to:

Structure campaigns for specific audiences, tagging contacts with terms like “Holiday Send” or “Influencer”

Directly map tags from your CRM onto tags in your Mailchimp audience

Translate behaviors—for example, a contact who’s spent $1,000 in your store—into tags that can be used in future campaigns

In this guide, we’re going to create a new “Influencer” tag to track and target our most influential customers. We’ll walk through how to programmatically tag contacts as influencers, view all of our influencers, remove the influencer tag from a contact whose sway has (sadly) diminished, and continue to manage tags through all of our potential use cases.