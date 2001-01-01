E-commerce Stores

Promo Rules

Promo Rules help you create promo codes for your campaigns. Promo Rules define generic information about promo codes like expiration time, start time, amount of discount being offered etc. For a given promo rule you can define if it's a percentage discount or a fixed amount and if it applies for the order as a whole or if it's per item or free shipping. You can then create promo codes for this price rule. Promo codes contain the actual code that is applied at checkout along with some other information. Price Rules have one to many relationship with promo codes.