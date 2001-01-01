Facebook Ads

Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Mailchimp Marketing API

Marketing API

v. 3.0.80

  • API Root

    The API root resource links to all other resources available in the API. Calling the root directory also returns details about the Mailchimp user account.

    • Account Exports

      Generate a new export or download a finished export.

      • Authorized Apps

        Manage registered, connected apps for your Mailchimp account with the Authorized Apps endpoints.

        • Automations

          Mailchimp's classic automations feature lets you build a series of emails that send to subscribers when triggered by a specific date, activity, or event. Use the API to manage Automation workflows, emails, and queues. Does not include Customer Journeys.

          • Automations

            Emails

            Manage individual emails in a classic automation workflow.

          • Automations

            Queue

            Manage list member queues for classic automation emails.

          • Automations

            Removed Subscribers

            Remove subscribers from a classic automation workflow.

        • Batch Operations

          Use batch operations to complete multiple operations with a single call.

          • Batch Webhooks

            Manage webhooks for batch operations.

            • Campaign Folders

              Organize your campaigns using folders.

              • Campaigns

                Campaigns are how you send emails to your Mailchimp list. Use the Campaigns API calls to manage campaigns in your Mailchimp account.

                • Campaigns

                  Content

                  Manage the HTML, plain-text, and template content for your Mailchimp campaigns.

                • Campaigns

                  Feedback

                  Post comments, reply to team feedback, and send test emails while you're working together on a Mailchimp campaign.

                • Campaigns

                  Send Checklist

                  Review the send checklist for your campaign, and resolve any issues before sending.

              • Chimp Chatter Activity

                Get the latest Chimp Chatter activity from your account.

                • Connected Sites

                  Manage sites you've connected to your Mailchimp account.

                  • Conversations

                    Conversation tracking lets you view subscribers' replies to your campaigns in your Mailchimp account.

                    • Conversations

                      Messages

                      Manage messages in a specific campaign conversation.

                  • Customer Journeys

                    Manage Customer Journey automated workflows

                    • E-commerce Stores

                      Connect your E-commerce Store to Mailchimp to take advantage of powerful reporting and personalization features and to learn more about your customers.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Cart Lines

                        Each Cart contains one or more Cart Lines, which represent a specific Product Variant that a Customer has added to their shopping cart.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Carts

                        Use Carts to represent unfinished e-commerce transactions. This can be used to create an Abandoned Cart workflow, or to save a consumer’s shopping cart pending a successful Order.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Customers

                        Add Customers to your Store to track their orders and to view E-Commerce Data for your Mailchimp lists and campaigns. Each Customer is connected to a Mailchimp list member, so adding a Customer can also add or update a list member.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Order Lines

                        Each Order contains one or more Order Lines, which represent a specific Product Variant that a Customer purchases.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Orders

                        Orders represent successful e-commerce transactions, and this data can be used to provide more detailed campaign reports, track sales, and personalize emails to your targeted consumers, and view other e-commerce data in your Mailchimp account.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Product Images

                        A Product Image represents a specific product image.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Product Variants

                        A Product Variant represents a specific item for purchase, and is contained within a parent Product. At least one Product Variant is required for each Product.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Products

                        E-commerce items for sale in your store need to be created as Products so you can add the items to a Cart or an Order. Each Product requires at least one Product Variant.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Promo Codes

                        Promo codes can be created for a given price rule. All the promo codes under a price rule share the generic information defined for that rule like the amount, type, expiration date etc. Promo code defines the more specific information about a promo code like the actual code, redemption_url, usage_count, etc that's unique to a code. Promo Code must be defined under a promo rule.

                      • E-commerce Stores

                        Promo Rules

                        Promo Rules help you create promo codes for your campaigns. Promo Rules define generic information about promo codes like expiration time, start time, amount of discount being offered etc. For a given promo rule you can define if it's a percentage discount or a fixed amount and if it applies for the order as a whole or if it's per item or free shipping. You can then create promo codes for this price rule. Promo codes contain the actual code that is applied at checkout along with some other information. Price Rules have one to many relationship with promo codes.

                    • Facebook Ads

                      Get information about Facebook Ads.

                      • File Manager

                        Manage files for your Mailchimp account. The File Manager is a place to store images, documents, and other files you include or link to in your campaigns, templates, or signup forms.

                          • File Manager

                            File Manager Files

                            Manage specific files in the File Manager for your Mailchimp account.

                          • File Manager

                            File Manager Folders

                            Manage specific folders in the File Manager for your Mailchimp account.

                        • Landing Pages

                          Manage your Landing Pages, including publishing and unpublishing.

                          • Landing Pages

                            Content

                            The HTML content for your Mailchimp landing pages.

                        • Lists/Audiences

                          Your Mailchimp list, also known as your audience, is where you store and manage all of your contacts.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Abuse Reports

                            Manage abuse complaints for a specific list. An abuse complaint occurs when your recipient reports an email as spam in their mail program.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Activity

                            Get recent daily, aggregated activity stats for your list. For example, view unsubscribes, signups, total emails sent, opens, clicks, and more, for up to 180 days.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Clients

                            Get information about the most popular email clients for subscribers in a specific Mailchimp list.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Events

                            Use the Events endpoint to collect website or in-app actions and trigger targeted automations.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Growth History

                            View a summary of the month-by-month growth activity for a specific list.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Interest Categories

                            Manage interest categories for a specific list. Interest categories organize interests, which are used to group subscribers based on their preferences. These correspond to 'group titles' in the Mailchimp application.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Interests

                            Manage interests for a specific Mailchimp list. Assign subscribers to interests to group them together. Interests are referred to as 'group names' in the Mailchimp application.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Locations

                            Get the locations (countries) that the list's subscribers have been tagged to based on geocoding their IP address.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Member Activity

                            Get details about a subscriber's recent activity. Use the new activity-feed endpoint to access more events for a given contact.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Member Activity Feed

                            Get details about a subscriber's recent activity.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Member Goals

                            Get information about recent goal events for a specific list member.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Member Notes

                            Retrieve recent notes for a specific list member.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Member Tags

                            Manage all the tags that have been assigned to a contact.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Members

                            Manage members of a specific Mailchimp list, including currently subscribed, unsubscribed, and bounced members.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Merge Fields

                            Manage merge fields for an audience. See Merge Field documentation for more.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Segment Members

                            Manage list members in a saved segment.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Segments

                            Manage segments and tags for a specific Mailchimp list. A segment is a section of your list that includes only those subscribers who share specific common field information. Tags are labels you create to help organize your contacts.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Signup Forms

                            Manage list signup forms.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Surveys

                            Get survey data for this audience.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Tag Search

                            Search for tags on a list by name.

                          • Lists/Audiences

                            Webhooks

                            Manage webhooks for a specific Mailchimp list.

                        • Ping

                          A health check endpoint for Mailchimp API 3.0.

                          • Reporting

                            Reporting for various campaign types.

                              • Reporting

                                Facebook Ads

                                Get information about Facebook Ad reports.

                              • Reporting

                                Landing Pages

                                Get information about Landing Page reports.

                              • Reporting

                                Survey Question Answers

                                Survey question answers

                              • Reporting

                                Survey Questions

                                Survey question reports

                              • Reporting

                                Survey Responses

                                Survey response reports

                              • Reporting

                                Surveys

                                Survey reports

                            • Reports

                              Manage campaign reports for your Mailchimp account. All Reports endpoints are read-only. Mailchimp's campaign and automation reports analyze clicks, opens, subscribers' social activity, e-commerce data, and more. Note: Campaign IDs for A/B Testing Campaigns are available through the Campaign API Endpoint's Read method.

                              • Reports

                                Campaign Abuse

                                Get information about campaign abuse complaints.

                              • Reports

                                Campaign Advice

                                Get recent feedback based on a campaign's statistics.

                              • Reports

                                Campaign Open Reports

                                Get a detailed report about any emails in a specific campaign that were opened by the recipient.

                              • Reports

                                Click Reports

                                Get detailed information about links clicked in campaigns.

                              • Reports

                                Click Reports Members

                                Get information about specific subscribers who clicked on links in a campaign.

                              • Reports

                                Domain Performance

                                Get statistics for the top-performing domains from a campaign.

                              • Reports

                                Ecommerce Product Activity

                                Ecommerce product activity report for a campaign.

                              • Reports

                                EepURL Reports

                                Get a summary of social activity for the campaign, tracked by EepURL.

                              • Reports

                                Email Activity

                                Get list member activity for a specific campaign.

                              • Reports

                                Location

                                Get top open locations for a specific campaign.

                              • Reports

                                Sent To

                                Get details about campaign recipients.

                              • Reports

                                Sub-Reports

                                A list of reports for child campaigns of a specific parent campaign. For example, use this endpoint to view Multivariate, RSS, and A/B Testing Campaign reports.

                              • Reports

                                Unsubscribes

                                Get information about list members who unsubscribed from a specific campaign.

                            • Search Campaigns

                              Search all of an account's campaigns for the specified query terms.

                              • Search Members

                                Search the account or a specific list for members that match the specified query terms.

                                • Template Folders

                                  Organize your templates using folders.

                                  • Templates

                                    Manage your Mailchimp templates. A template is an HTML file used to create the layout and basic design for a campaign.

                                    • Templates

                                      Default Content

                                      Manage the default content for a Mailchimp template.

                                  • Verified Domains

                                    Manage the domains on your account that can be used for sending email campaigns.

