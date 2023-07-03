Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  July 3, 2023Action Required

    Changing API server response for client errors

    Transactional

    What

    We’ve been updating our API responses recently to provide a more semantic response for the requests you make. With this release, we’re changing the way our servers respond if you provide invalid or missing data when performing a request to our API. Once this change goes live, we’ll respond with an HTTP 400 Bad Request, indicating you will have to make changes to your payload in the subsequent requests. 

    If you’re specifically targeting HTTP response codes other than 200, you may need to update your code. We’re releasing this change incrementally over the next few weeks.

    Why

    Previously, we responded with an HTTP 500 Server Error when you provided an invalid or missing payload. We’re updating this to bring our response in line with proper semantics and allow more efficient status monitoring.

