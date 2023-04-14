Changing messages/info server response

Action Required

Transactional

We’ve been updating our API responses recently to provide a more semantic response for the requests you make. With this release, we’re changing the way our servers respond if you provide an invalid message ID when requesting message information. Once this change goes live, we’ll respond with an HTTP 404 Not Found.

If you’re specifically targeting HTTP response codes other than 200, you may need to update your code. We’re releasing this change incrementally over the next few weeks.