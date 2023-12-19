- December 19, 2023Action Required
New sending domain authentication requirementsTransactional
What
Beginning on March 15, 2024, we'll be enforcing new sending domain authentication requirements that you'll need to act on.
Why
Google and Yahoo recently announced new sending requirements that will go into effect soon. To comply with these changes, Mailchimp Transactional users will have to update their DKIM records and enact a DMARC policy on any sending domain that might be used.
If you fail to update your domain’s authentication, we’ll use a
mandrillapp.comsubdomain as the sending domain for your email address, but replies from recipients will still go to your email address. This change will apply to any email sent through Mandrill that is currently authenticated but doesn't meet our new authentication requirements after March 15.
Here's how you can get started:
DKIM
Create two CNAME records: one with the name
mte1._domainkey.
yourdomain.comwith the value
dkim1.mandrillapp.com, and another with the name
mte2._domainkey.
yourdomain.comand the value
dkim2.mandrillapp.com
DMARC
Create and save a TXT record in your DNS with a name of
_dmarc.
yourdomain.comand a value of
v=DMARC1; p=none
Replace
yourdomain.comwith the domain you're setting up. Some domain hosts automatically add
yourdomain.comafter the initial value—contact your domain provider for any specifics.
We’ve updated the Mailchimp Transactional app and documentation to include these instructions, and to give you the ability to test these records on your Sending Domains page.