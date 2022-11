Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

For many decades, if you lived in Monson, Maine you either worked for Moosehead Furniture or you knew someone who did. But like many small towns in America, they came to face the day when their main industry disappeared.

Bouncing back in your career is not easy, and yet Mark Mitchell is an expert.

About From the birth of an idea, to an untimely death, and back again—running a business is not for the faint of heart. Hosted by Bianca Giaever, Lifecycle of a Business details the stages through the eyes of people who lived them.

