Our newest podcast, Listening, invites 10 of music’s most acclaimed artists to transform the sounds around them into original songs that reflect how it feels to be alive in today’s world.
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
The small act of listening can lead to big ideas. In this podcast, 10 highly-acclaimed musicians make sense of the world by transforming their surroundings into original songs.
The Tweedy family discusses their experience of listening and creating together.
Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee reflects on her latest album Saint Cloud.
Mdou Moctar takes us on a journey across Niger to his town of Agadez.
Neko Case reflects on the role nature plays in her music.
Laraaji explains why laughter is the key to creating a transcendent state.
JLIN shares how intuition and patience were key to unlocking her creativity.
Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields shares his unique take on songwriting.
Vagabon on how melding motion and stream of consciousness opens us to big ideas.
MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger shares how he’s become dialed into folklore.
Björk reflects on how she came into her sensibilities as an artist.