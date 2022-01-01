Jump to content
Listening
Current time: 00:00

Listening

Listening

Our newest podcast, Listening, invites 10 of music’s most acclaimed artists to transform the sounds around them into original songs that reflect how it feels to be alive in today’s world.

The small act of listening can lead to big ideas. In this podcast, 10 highly-acclaimed musicians make sense of the world by transforming their surroundings into original songs.

Season 120 episodes
Trailers & More
You might also like

Sign up for news from
Mailchimp Presents

You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy.
Visit MailchimpPrivacy & TermsContact usHelp
©2001-2022 All Rights Reserved.
Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group LLC.