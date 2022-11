Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are music legends; they’ve even won 6 Grammy Awards (so far) for their work together. But before their collaboration could succeed, both artists had to be willing to step outside of their comfort zone.

Coming up next

About Any successful partnership—business, romantic, or creative—starts with a meaningful connection between 2 people. Partners is a podcast about the people whose journey together led to the creation of something extraordinary.

Any successful partnership—business, romantic, or creative—starts with a meaningful connection between 2 people. Partners is a podcast about the people whose journey together led to the creation of something extraordinary.

Season 2 7 episodes

Trailers & More