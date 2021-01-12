All in a Day’s Work

Coming up next
Coworking Space
A budding founder sets up in a new workspace, but it’s not quite as advertised.
From the desk of Siqi Song, an anxious florist learns how to support her employee and nurture his talents.
A new, animated comedy series about the ups, downs, and sometimes-painful truths of life as an entrepreneur or small business owner.
A tech founder sets up in his parents’ garage, but today nothing is going right.
An exhausted baker wakes up just in time to impress a very important customer.
A steely designer tries to impress a new investor, despite some poor figures.
An overworked designer finds herself torn between work and parental duties.
A dedicated entrepreneur learns it’s tough running a company from the kitchen.
A perfectionist barista meets his match in a customer with impossible standards.
A brilliant—though shy—entrepreneur tries to overcome his fear of networking.
Chance intervenes to provide a new opportunity for a struggling designer.
A disillusioned coder quits her job with dreams of striking out on her own.
A hardworking chef rediscovers his passion after the daily grind gets him down.