A scripted series about a small and quirky stock photography company.
Taking Stock follows photographer Hannah as she navigates the day-to-day of a quirky stock photography agency while struggling to find the passion for her next move.
The power goes out, Richard goes home, and Hannah makes the most of darkness.
Kevin lies about his yoga expertise, but he’s not the only one who’s faking it.
Hannah inadvertently makes a meme. Santiago’s passion makes her envious.
Richard commissions a vague project. Hannah tries to make it look like art.
The team gets an awkward request. Hannah finally gets some perspective.