About A mockumentary exploring the hilarious, high-stakes world of trade shows. Three entrepreneurs with a passion for innovation unveil their products at WELLNEX, the nation’s leading health and wellness expo.

A mockumentary exploring the hilarious, high-stakes world of trade shows. Three entrepreneurs with a passion for innovation unveil their products at WELLNEX, the nation’s leading health and wellness expo.

Season 1 6 episodes

Trailers & More