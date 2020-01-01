Mailchimp Presents

Last year, when the City of Austin cancelled SXSW for the first time ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of short filmmakers lost the opportunity for their work to be seen. SXSW has long been a champion of independent filmmakers, and premiering a short film at the festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for creators to share their vision with the world. So, we decided to partner with Oscilloscope to give these short films and their creators a digital home where their work could be enjoyed from anywhere.



After a long year, SXSW is back (virtually), and we decided to #SupportTheShorts again. Why? Because we still believe these talented filmmakers deserve a home to showcase their art at the festival and beyond. Not only can they premiere their films as intended, they can also reach a broader audience when the festival concludes. We also worked with 18 purpose-driven film organizations, like Alliance of Women Directors, ARRAY, Brown Girls Doc Mafia, Cinexmujeres, and Free the Work, to distribute passes to creatives to attend the festival at no cost to them.



If you’re an admirer of short films, you’ve come to the right place. We’re proud to share a new collection from SXSW 2021. Enjoy.



– Mailchimp and Oscilloscope

P.S. The comments and opinions expressed in these films do not necessarily reflect the views of Mailchimp and Oscilloscope.