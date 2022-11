Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Annalee talks to analytical chemist (and aspiring supervillain) Dr. Raychelle Burks about the future of crime-solving.

Annalee Newitz and Armando Elenes on the future of agriculture.

The Future of Farming

Coming up next

S1:E6 The Future of Farming

The Future of Crime Solving

About Envisioning the future is a daunting yet exciting task. Annalee Newitz profiles fascinating people considering the next century (or even the next millennium). Escape into the distant future to learn what’s coming.

Envisioning the future is a daunting yet exciting task. Annalee Newitz profiles fascinating people considering the next century (or even the next millennium). Escape into the distant future to learn what’s coming.

Season 1 6 episodes

Trailers & More