Annalee talks to Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, about the future of organ transplantation.

Annalee Newitz and archaeologist Sarah Parcak on the cities of the future.

The Future of Cities

S1:E3 The Future of Cities

The Future of Medicine

About Envisioning the future is a daunting yet exciting task. Annalee Newitz profiles fascinating people considering the next century (or even the next millennium). Escape into the distant future to learn what’s coming.

Season 1 6 episodes

