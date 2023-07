Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

When the desire to have kids never kicked in, sociologist Dr. Amy Blackstone thought there was something wrong with her. When she turned to her profession for answers, she learned that “maternal instinct” is largely a myth.

Amy Blackstone is Comfortable Knowing She Can’t Have It All

About On season four, Ashley C. Ford talks to 13 noteworthy people about how they decided whether or not to have children – all while navigating that question for herself.

On season four, Ashley C. Ford talks to 13 noteworthy people about how they decided whether or not to have children – all while navigating that question for herself.

Season 4 9 episodes

Trailers & More