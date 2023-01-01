Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Ashley C. Ford is 36, married, and trying to decide: should she have kids? On the fourth season of Going Through It, Ashley talks to 13 noteworthy guests about how they made the choice and what creating family looks like for them.

About On season four, Ashley C. Ford talks to 13 noteworthy people about how they decided whether or not to have children – all while navigating that question for herself.

