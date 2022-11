Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Aminatou and Ann are hosts of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend, authors of Big Friendship, and long-distance best friends. Behind the scenes of the public friendship, distance was tough and the women had to find ways to reconnect.

Father-son bandmates, Jeff and Spencer, talk about connecting through music.

Coming up next

About Any successful partnership—business, romantic, or creative—starts with a meaningful connection between 2 people. Partners is a podcast about the people whose journey together led to the creation of something extraordinary.

Any successful partnership—business, romantic, or creative—starts with a meaningful connection between 2 people. Partners is a podcast about the people whose journey together led to the creation of something extraordinary.

Season 1 8 episodes

Trailers & More