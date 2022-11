Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Jeff and Spencer are father-and-son bandmates in Tweedy, and musical collaborators across other projects too. Making music together has been the way the two of them have connected since Spencer was a very young kid.

Coming up next

About Any successful partnership—business, romantic, or creative—starts with a meaningful connection between 2 people. Partners is a podcast about the people whose journey together led to the creation of something extraordinary.

Any successful partnership—business, romantic, or creative—starts with a meaningful connection between 2 people. Partners is a podcast about the people whose journey together led to the creation of something extraordinary.

Season 1 8 episodes

Trailers & More