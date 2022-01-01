Sonic Symbolism

Join Björk in conversations with collaborators about her sound experiences. In the podcast you’ll learn about the moods, timbers, and tempos that vibrate through each album.

About This 9-episode podcast explores the textures, timbres, and emotional landscapes of Björk’s music—with friends philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musical curator Ásmundur Jónsson.

This 9-episode podcast explores the textures, timbres, and emotional landscapes of Björk’s music—with friends philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musical curator Ásmundur Jónsson.

Season 1 9 episodes

Trailers & More