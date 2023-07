Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Laura Hackney is CEO and co-founder of AnnieCannons, a nonprofit that trains human trafficking survivors to be software engineers. They’re empowering folks to rebuild their lives—and changing the culture of STEM in the process.

Annie Cannons: Training a Tech Workforce from a Place of Trauma

About In this season of Call Paul, meet 10 small business owners who lead with their values, showing that drawing a line in the sand can drive growth beyond transactions.

