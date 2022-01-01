Jump to content
Call Paul - Trailer - Season 2
Small business owners have learned how to be resilient. As the dust of the past year settles, Paul Jarvis and a fresh slate of entrepreneurs explore what it takes to build successful, sustainable businesses.

Things are returning to normal – but that doesn’t mean we should go back to the way things were. Paul Jarvis is back, interviewing entrepreneurs who prioritize passion over profit and renegotiated the status quo.

